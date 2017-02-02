Conflicts of interest may arise if Willie Jackson stands for Labour

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says if Willie Jackson stands for Labour, he will need to step down from all positions that cause a conflict of interest. Jackson has been in talks with Labour and is expected to make a formal announcement on the matter soon.

Flavell isn't fazed if Jackson stands for Labour. However, it may be problematic for the veteran broadcaster.

“There are many regulations for that so that political reporters cannot be politicians. There are regulations regarding election work. We should adhere to those regulations,” says Flavell.

The former politician was the first to be appointed to Te Mātāwai, the legislative body responsible for the revitalisation of te reo Māori, as its Urban Māori member.

“There are many regulations for Te Mātāwai. If you are selected for a position that would be a conflict of interest, you could be required to step down.”

Jackson was elected as list MP for the Alliance Party in 1999. The Māori Party hoped to nab him as part of their plan to regain the Tāmaki Makaurau seat.

“We spoke over the weeks and months. That's now finished. He's made a decision. We now need to look to other matters, regions and candidates.”

Labour Leader Andrew Little told Te Kāea that they are talking to many high-quality candidates including Willie, and he's yet to make up his mind.

We contacted Willie Jackson but he says he will not be making any comment until Sunday.