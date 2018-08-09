Concerns for native Canterbury mudfish

Photo - Canterbury mudfish nearing extinction / Department of Conservation

There are serious concerns that the native Canterbury mudfish, one of 76 native fish to Aotearoa, is a step closer to extinction.

A new report released today by the Department of Conservation raised the concerns.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says that with only around 10% of New Zealand's wetlands remaining he is not surprised that there has been a major impact on the Canterbury mudfish.

Canterbury mudfish are found in a limited number of waterways on the Canterbury Plains, between the Ashley River (in the north) and the Waitaki River (in the south).

The report says that the Canterbury mudfish habitat is often found on private land and is severely impacted by agriculture.