Community keeps up the fight for Ihumātao

Campaigners and members of the community will make a stand at Ihumātao tomorrow in rejection of Fletcher Residential Limited's plans to build high-cost housing on the land.

Take a Stand on the Land will be hosted by Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL), an organisation which believes Fletcher’s proposal ignores the objections of mana whenua.

Spokesperson Pania Newton says, “We hope that people will turn out in numbers to send a message to Fletcher and to the government that this proposed development is unjust, unwanted and unsustainable".

Fletcher has now achieved almost all the consents required for its proposed development and SOUL remains determined to do what it takes to encourage all affected parties to work together to come up with a negotiated resolution.

Spokesperson Brendan Corbett says Ihumātao has stories to tell about the history of the nation and provides a special gateway to the country's international visitors.

"SOUL wants to show Fletcher, Auckland Council and the government that we are taking action so that future generations will know we did everything in our power to protect the whenua”.

In a 2016 press release, Fletcher Residential general manager, Ken Lotu-I'iga acknowledged concerns regarding the historical significance of the area.

“We believe Auckland can have both history and houses. We are committed to creating a new neighborhood that reflects these values. While we understand there is some local opposition from people who don’t want any development at all, we believe that the redevelopment of this site has been carefully considered and provides a good outcome for Aucklanders," he stated.

In May 2016 more than 400 community members put their hands around the land to protect Ihumātao.

The demonstration will be held from 2 to 3pm on Ihumātao Quarry Road, Māngere on Saturday 26 May.