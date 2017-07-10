Community band together to clean up vandalised Kaikohe Kura Kaupapa

The families of those allegedly responsible for an incident at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe are assisting Police with the matter.

Northland Policeman Senior Sergeant Brian Swann says three of the school's classrooms were believed to be seriously vandalised between 6-8pm last night.

Police allege there were five juvenile’s involved, all under the age of 14.

Swann says, "Families of the offenders have arrived at the school and have offered to assist with cleaning up the significant damage caused by the youths."

Last night, the Māori medium school uploaded several images and videos of the incident to Facebook asking for any leads on the matter.

The Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe Facebook page post read, "Sadly our Junior Block at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe has been trashed today. We're all feeling rather deflated here. Not a good start to the holiday! Looking for anyone that may have returned home this arvo - covered in paint!!!"

Police say all of the youths involved will be referred to Youth Aid.