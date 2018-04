All colours of the rainbows were on display at last night's opening ceremony.

More than 2500 performers took to the central stage, where a moving tribute to the indigenous people echoed throughout the stadium.

The vibe soon changed, showcasing the beauty of the area. More than 4500 athletes walked proudly, with their flags held high.

35,000 people attended last night's Opening ceremony at Carrara stadium, Te Kāea Sports Reporter Rahia Timutimu was one of them.

Images / TVNZ