Colgate Games a foundation for future sports superstars

Around 1,500 kids from athletics clubs throughout the North Island gathered at the Mt Smart Stadium for the Colgate Games. Although the focus was on friendly sports activities, the spirit of competition was also evident.

The starting pistol kicks off day 1 of the Colgate Games, bringing the annual event into its 40th year.

Colgate Games Chairperson Fiona Maisey says, “We have a number of athletes who started in Colgate Games who can now be found wearing the All Blacks’ jersey or playing sevens in the women's."

They're not vying for the world cup, however, more than that is the fun of the event and the love of athletics.

Te Kāea go the following comment s from some of the competitors.

"It's just the fun of meeting new people and competing is fun."

"You get to compete against your friends and get to try and beat their pb's and your own at the same time."

“I like standing on the podium and competing with my friends.”

As well as doing their best and also making friends, some of the students agree that winning is not the ultimate goal.

"I really find this event just for friendship and just having a lot of fun. I mean it's good if I get medals but I'm really here just to have fun."

“Today I'm doing shotput, tomorrow is the walk and medley relay.”

"It's not really about medals for me, it's just about competing."

Overall, it's all these children from all over the North Island who are the winners.