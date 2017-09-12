To celebrate Māori Language Week, a pop-up Māori language coffee spot was set up at the Manukau Train Station under the roof of the Manukau Institute of Technology.

More than offering a free flat white to those who have a go at speaking Māori. This novel initiative was set up to socialise te reo Māori in our everyday lives and daily public places.

Coffee on the lips, Māori language on the tongue.

Eruera Morgan says, "If food is served, the people come. Furthermore, if coffee is served, we've seen that the masses will come to get their coffee."

The coffee is free, however, one must speak Māori to get it.

"The coffee is to entice the people to engage in speaking our language and then they receive their coffee," says Morgan.

Te Puni Kōkiri put this Māori Language Week initiative together by inviting Coffee 2 You to serve up coffee and get people to embody the Māori language.

"The language has flowed, the coffee has flowed and the people here in Manukau have come together."

Eruera Morgan says it's about encouraging daily use of conversational language.