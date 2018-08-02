Coastal Pacific Rail service to roll again

Image / YouTube

Two years after the devastating 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, Kiwirail has announced that the Coastal Pacific service will recommence.

The service runs between Picton and Christchurch and will kick off from 1 December 2018.

Before the earthquake, KiwiRail's GGM Sales and Commercial, Alan Piper says the Coastal Pacific carried about 43,000 passengers into the Malborough/Kaikoura regions during its summer season.

He says that those passengers spent an estimated $35m in the two regions, supporting hundreds of local jobs.

While the Coastal Pacific service was suspended after the Kaikoura earthquake, the main North Line reopened to restricted freight services in September 2017.