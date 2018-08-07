Closed session with Parker at WHS may not go ahead

Parents at Whanganui High School are upset with the decision to have an exclusive Māori and Pasifika closed session with boxing champion Joseph Parker.

The school sent out a leaflet about the closed inspirational session with Parker to inform them that the session was exclusively for Māori and Pasifika boys and their Dads.

Parker says he had no idea that it would be a closed session and is disappointed that the school is accusing him of having asked for the event to be only for Māori and Pasifika boys.

No final decision on whether the event will go ahead has been made.

