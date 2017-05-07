Classic cars wow the crowds on the East Coast

The biggest car show on the East Coast, the Hot Rod and Classic Car Festival, celebrated 25 years today with more than 700 cars turning up to Meeanee Speedway in Napier.

A crowd upwards of 4000 people came to check out some of the best cars from a bygone era, everything from vintage to muscle cars with a special focus on the Ford Model T at this year's event.

"In fact this year is our 50th year for our club so our club was formed in 67 in Napier and this year we'll be celebrating our 50th as well so it's quite a big year for us this year," says Geoff Mitford-Taylor of the Marineland Streetrod and Kustom Club.

Mitford-Taylor says around 75 per cent of the cars that take part in the show are local and it's one of the biggest classic cars shows in the North Island.