'Christmas Box' parcels provide relief for low-income families

New Zealand's Christmas Box is delivering 16,500 Christmas parcels throughout the country, Melbourne and the Cook Islands to families in need. For the first time South Auckland's Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre have partnered with the Charitable Trust to bring joy to eight families in their community.

Santa’s helpers from Christmas Box and Papatoetoe's Hunters Plaza are making a special delivery to this mum and her two children.

Hineamaru Lyndon along with seven other whānau were selected by Hunter's Plaza to receive the parcel, as nominated by the community.

“I'm so glad that I was nominated by my friend to support my children and I,” says Hineamaru Lyndon, Ngāpuhi.

Jacque Johnson, Centre Manager, Hunters Plaza says, “The nominee has just put down here some lovely words that hit home for us. They try so hard for their little whānau. Things haven't been that good for them in 2016. Please see if you can help them. It moved us and the other recipients we've received similar.”

Christmas box started in 2001 on the belief that no one should be deprived the joy of sharing Christmas with their nearest and dearest. The charity has distributed over 86,000 Christmas Boxes over the last 16 years.

Lyndon, says, “At the moment I stay in Auckland, which is not ideal, but, it's good to receive a Christmas Box that supports families.”

Johnson says, “Papatoetoe is a very tight community our customers are here regularly and we want them to know we do care about them as people not just as customers.”