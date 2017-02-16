Christchurch marae opens their doors to whānau affected by fire

Ngā Hau e Whā Marae is one of the two official welfare centres set up for displaced whānau affected by the fires in the Christchurch region.

They opened their Marae at 8pm last night and have since been flooded with donations including kai, pūtea, care packs and offers from local whānau to house anyone in need.

Marae kaimahi Wai Johnson says they are prepared to feed thousands if needed and can comfortably sleep 140 people in the wharenui.

"He had come here because where he was staying was overcrowded," Johnson says.

Marae co-Chair Pete Johnson says irrespectively the Marae will remain open until the Port Hill fires are under control and clearance is given by authorities.