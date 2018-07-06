Topics: Rereātea - Midday News, Te Reo Māori

Chippie casts wide net with te reo classes

People all over the South Island could soon have the opportunity to take part in mass te reo Māori classes led by the owner of Christchurch restaurant Fush. 

Earlier this year, the fish and chip shop planned small-scale te reo classes that attracted more than 600 people. This forced the owner Anton Mathews to book out a school auditorium to accommodate the crowds.

Now, he wants to take the classes even further.

"We at Fush want to move things forward to take this initiative around to different parts of the South Island."

"To Kaikōura, to Nelson, to the West Coast, to Dunedin, to Wakatipu, to Invercargill, to all areas of the South because since the start of this initiative we’ve had people contacting us, asking us to take the kaupapa to them."

