A boy is in a critical condition in Whangarei Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Otaika Road this afternoon.

The incident took place outside the shops just before 12.40pm, and the road was closed for a time.

Police have spoken with the driver of the vehicle.

CCTV footage will be utilised as part of the ongoing Police Serious Crash Unit investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to Police is encouraged to make contact with Whangarei Police Station.