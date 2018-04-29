Charter school supporters protest outside PM's office

More than sixty charter school supporters joined ACT leader David Seymour in a protest outside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Auckland today petitioning Government to change their plans to repeal legislation on charter schools.

The petition presented outside of the Prime Ministers office had more than three thousand signatures calling on the Government to keep Charter Schools the way they are.

As it stands they are having to either convert existing charter schools to state-integrated or special character schools, or shut them down. There were more than 65 supporters there including past and present students and their parents.

In a statement to Te Kāea today, the Education Minister Chris Hipkins said that no charter school has to close.