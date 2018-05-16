A celebration for first intake of Te Aho Paerewa

This morning another graduation ceremony kicked off at Massey University.

Among the graduates, Māori artist Sandy Adsett, of Ngāti Pahauwera, will be conferred with an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts to recognise his lifetime commitment and championing of Māori art.

The first 17 students to graduate from Te Aho Paerewa - the country's first postgraduate diploma in Māori medium teaching and learning will graduate.

This programme is a vital step towards providing quality teachers in the kura kaupapa sector.