Celebration of 200 years of Māori non-fiction

Rangi Matamua, Alice Te Punga Somerville and Brendan Hokowhitu of Waikato University with their books on display at the ceremony. (Credit: Waikato University).

The top 150 Māori non-fiction publications spanning the last 200 years have been celebrated at a special ceremony in parliament.

The function was organised by Māori research centre Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga and the Royal Society Te Apārangi, which promotes knowledge from Aotearoa.

Sir Tīpene O’Regan, Chair of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, says the books represent "an incredible collection of voices of Māori inspiration for this nation, talking to us from the past and charting a pathway forward into the future.”

The Te Takarangi project to prepare a list of 150 books was curated by co-director of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, Professor Jacinta Ruru (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Ranginui), Jeanette Wikaira (Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāpuhi) and Associate Professor Angela Wanhalla (Ngāi Tahu).

Click here to view the full list of books.