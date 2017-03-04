Celebrating Children’s Day and Foster Carers

Events are being held across the country this Sunday to celebrate Children’s Day, as Foster Care Awareness week gets under way.

“Sunday will mark the 17th annual Children’s Day, as we celebrate our youngest New Zealanders,” says Minister for Children Mrs Anne Tolley."

Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki provides New Zealanders with an opportunity to give time to children. Children’s day was established in the early 2000’s and is held on the first Sunday of March each year.

Mrs Tolley says, “This is all about spending time with our children, having fun, praising and encouraging them, and focusing on giving them the opportunity to thrive.”

According to their website, Children’s Day is about treasuring our children including giving time, praising and encouraging, listening and talking, sharing love and affecting and exploring new experiences.

“Sunday also sees the start of Foster Care Awareness week, as we acknowledge the crucial work that these fantastic people do in our communities. We have over 3,600 foster carers in this country who have opened their hearts and their homes to almost 4,500 children and young people, who through no fault of their own are in care."

“These current foster carers, and those who will join us in the years ahead will play an integral part in the overhaul of care and protection each and every day under the new Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki, and as we raise the age of care and support."

“But we need to do more than just appreciate caregivers. As part of the overhaul, we have pledged to provide intensive targeted support for foster carers including some increased financial assistance and better access to support services, and we are working on this at the moment.

“The new care and protection system will be completely child-centred. It also requires loving adults to provide the safe and stable homes that vulnerable children deserve, and I want to thank all of the caregivers for the difference they make in young people’s lives.”

A wide range of events can be found by region on the Children’s Day website.

www.childrensday.org.nz