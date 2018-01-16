Celebrate Waitangi closer to home

Waitangi ki Manukau is set to return to Hayman Park on Tuesday 6 February as part of the Auckland Council's Waitangi Day celebrations.

This is a free family-friendly event with a range of activities suitable for all ages.

There will be an opportunity for event goers to learn about a brief history of the Treaty of Waitangi through interactive activities in the Waitangi Village. Along with the taste of Māori and Pasifika food and live music throughout the day.

This year’s music line-up features local favourites such as Maisey Rika, Rootz Konekt, Sweet Echo and RnR Music, with a mix of local up and coming artist as well.

Councillor Alf Filipaina says, “Waitangi ki Manukau has an awesome line-up of live music, tasty kai, and fun activities and will be a great day out for all the whānau. Come along to be entertained, celebrate the diversity of our people and learn about an important part of our history.”

Auckland Council’s Waitangi ki Manukau is a zero-waste, smoke-free and alcohol-free event, supported by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Waikato Tainui and Mai FM.

If you’re looking for a Waitangi Day event closer to your area, all are welcome to the other Waitangi Day events supported by Auckland Council, including Waitangi @ Waititi at Hoani Waititi Marae, Oratia and Waitangi Day 2018 at Ōkahu Bay.