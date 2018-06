Ten Manukau local carvers are creating a unique portable stone Māori lunar calendar to celebrate Matariki.

This will be a part of the Rockstars Carving Symposium, where 12 sculpted pou will be made from Oamaru stone.

The pou will go on to be used as a teaching resource for the community.

The symposium will end with the display of each pou at the Te Mata o Rehua Maramataka Cultural Market Saturday in Manukau.