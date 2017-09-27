Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Carved tokotoko found in West Auckland

By Online News - Rereātea, Tepara Koti
  • Auckland

A carved taonga has been found in a park in West Auckland and its finder is hoping to return it to its rightful owner.

This tokotoko was found at Parrs Park near Hoani Waititi Marae two weeks ago. 

While it would make sense that the tokotoko may belong to someone from the marae, unfortunately the Waititi whānau say it doesn't belong to anyone there.

It has been described as old and probably belongs to a "koro" or could be a family heirloom.

The photo has already been shared across social media on over 100 facebook pages in a concerted effort to help locate the owner.

The Waititi whānau say hopefully someone honest will be able to claim it soon.

If you think you know who it may belong to, please contact Hoani Waititi Marae administration on (09) 818-2323.

