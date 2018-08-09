Cardi B confirmed for Bay Dreams festivals

Kiwi Cardi B lovers are ecstatic over the announcement made this morning that she is coming to Aotearoa in 2019.

The controversial female rapper from New York broke through to mainstream audiences in her collaboration with Bruno Mars on his song, Finesse.

Well known Tauranga promoter Pato Alvarez, who also runs the annual ONE LOVE festival, confirmed to fans this morning that Cardi B will be performing at the 2019 BAY DREAMS festivals.

Although Bay Dreams tickets had already been sold out, a new ticket release is expected to drop tonight at 7pm.