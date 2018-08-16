Cape to Bluff fundraising ride for Lifeline nears end

Arikinui Gerrard, who started cycling from Te Rerenga Wairua to Bluff three weeks ago to raise money for Lifeline, is close to achieving his goal.

Gerrard spoke to Rereātea this morning saying he has just departed Dunedin and will make it to Bluff by the weekend.

"I've done about 1,920 kms," he says.

"I've enjoyed my ride and I've only got about two more days to the Bluff."

At a trying time in Arikinui's life, Lifeline provided the help and support he needed so he decided to return the favour.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, please reach out to the groups that are always there to help you:



24/7 FREE HELPLINES



Lifeline - 0800 543 354.



Depression Helpline - 0800 111 757.



Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).



Youthline - 0800 376 633 or text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz<mailto:talk@youthline.co.nz



Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP).

