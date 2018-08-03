Canadian speakers event venue cancels

A controversial address by Canadian far-right activists Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux was expected to get underway in Auckland tonight.

This afternoon, the owner of the Powerstation venue where the address was to take place, cancelled the event.

Te Kāea contacted Peter Campbell, the owner of the Powerstation, for comment.

He said he cancelled the event out of respect for the surrounding neighbours and the disruption it would cause due to the nature of the speakers' views.

At around 7pm, protestors are planning to gather outside any as-yet unannounced new venue after an afternoon rally at Aotea Square, organised by the Tāmaki Anti-Fascist Action activist group.

A mass haka is planned and will be supported with other performances by Pasifika and other ethnic groups.