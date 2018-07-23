Calls for new leadership at Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi

Ngāpuhi Taniwharau protestors are calling for the removal of the chairman of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi, Rāniera Tau.

Lawyer Moana Tuwhare says despite millions of dollars being spent there has been a lack of progress in moving the Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement forward over the last decade.

"He's had the better part of ten years and millions and millions of dollars to sort out our settlement body. We've got nowhere. It's time for him to clear the path."

However, Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi board member, Mere Mangu says that proper consultation must be followed.

"We need to see them face-to-face. That's customary. Do not protest 'willy-nilly', bring your grievances to the table to be discussed."

Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngapuhi are currentlty looking at the legalities of setting up a separate entity to receive the tribe's Treaty settlements.

Hone Mihaka (Ngāti Hineira, Te Uri Taniwha) asks, "Why are they not here standing face-to-face? Because they are scared. They know what they've done wrong which is why they've gone to Auckland."

According to organisers of the march, Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi recieved $2.6mil this financial year and they claim only 11% has been returned to tribal beneficiaries.

"One million dollars going to contractors- we don't know who they are or what exactly they're doing, but we're not seeing the benefit of that. There's about a million going to staff to run the operations of the Rūnanga but again we're struggling to see the benefits of that," says Tuwhare.

Hikoi organisers are calling for a meeting to discuss the transparency of the current leaders.

However, Mangu says that time will come.

"All of Ngāpuhi will get together to speak to the issue- those that agree and those that don't."

Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi will hold their 2018 Annual General Meeting in Whangārei Terenga Parāoa in October.