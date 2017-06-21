Calls for more homeless support in Napier

A Napier couple feeding and clothing homeless in their town are calling for more support.

Kevin and Kiri Swannell run Limitless Hope, a non-for-profit organisation that provides homeless in Napier with food, clothing and blankets.

The Swannells spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and say they are looking for more support to provide more free meals in Napier during the week.

Through donations or from their own pockets, both Kevin and Kiri have been giving kai to those in need every Monday night for five years - with no support from the local Council.

Kiri Swannell says, “At the moment we’re the only organisation or only ones that are feeding on the streets.”

“This time last year there were three other meals running through the weeks and now we’re the only ones left.”

Kevin Swannell says he’s seen homelessness in Napier increase “from six core people living on the street to between 15 and 20 now”.

Napier also has no emergency shelter to address its growing homeless problem.

The Swannells have put the call out on their Limitless Hope Facebook page for volunteers to meet with them this Saturday to look at how they can increase homeless support in Napier.