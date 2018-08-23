Calls for Māui dolphin protection at top of the South Island

A conservation group is calling for more protection for Māui and Hector's dolphins around the top of Te Waipounamu after new data showing increased sightings in the area.

Since the launch of the Hector's Dolphin Sightings App by Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) and the Department of Conservation (DOC) two years ago, the numbers of sightings in the Te Tau Ihu area have jumped from 45 to 227.

WDC says the increase in data gives the government a fresh incentive to fulfill their election promises to increase protection of the species.

According to the New Zealand Labour Party Manifesto 2017, the Labour Party promised to "promote the recovery of Māui and Hector's dolphin populations by ensuring that only dolphin-safe fishing methods are used throughout the natural range of these dolphins, in all areas less than 100 metres deep."

However, WDC says "very little" has been done since then to protect the mammals.

Protected areas for the dolphins were designated in 2008 but did not include the Cook Strait because of a lack of data.

WDC consultant Gemma McGrath is calling for the government to make the transition to selective fishing methods around Te Tae Ihu.

“These dolphins have the potential to enhance genetic diversity of Māui dolphins and may also be crucial for their future. Meanwhile, plastic fishing nets are pushing these indigenous dolphins to extinction.”

In March this year, a Hector's dolphin was found dead at Rabbit Island, near Nelson. The dolphin's body showed marks made by a fishing net with "suffocating in a set net" deemed the official cause of death.

WDC Research Fellow Emeritus Mike Bossley says, “Aotearoa has an important international reputation on conservation issues, but is utterly failing these little dolphins, who are found nowhere else on Earth.

“If the government doesn't take decisive action now, they will be responsible for a mammal extinction.”

According to WDC there are fewer than 60 Māui dolphins left and the Hector's Dolphin population is down to just 20 percent of its former size.

People have been encouraged to download the app and record their sightings of Hector’s, Māui dolphins and other species, and upload images to help species identification.

WDC has also started a petition calling for more protection.