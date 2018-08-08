Call for tax relief for poorest living in Auckland

The Independent Māori Statutory Board is calling on the government and Auckland Council to give tax relief to the poorest living in New Zealand's largest city.

Low-income Auckland households, particularly Māori living in the regions south and west are worse affected since the regional fuel tax that started in July.

According to a report by the Independent Māori Statutory Board, poor families are spending more of their income on petrol compared to richer families.

They want increases to Working for Families, tax relief, discount cards, rates relief and specifically targeted transport services to help poor households.