Members of the Rotorua community have united, calling on the local council and other health services to provide urgent shelter as we approach the winter months.

According to the hīkoi organiser, Renee Kiriona, Rotorua is the only city in New Zealand that does not have a night shelter and that volunteers have had to step in to lend a hand.

She says if they don't receive any help, they will suffer during the cold months.





Mere McLean will have more on this later today on Te Kāea.