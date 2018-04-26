Call for more large homes to meet demand

Emergency Housing providers are urging the government to provide immediate solutions for homeless people as winter kicks in.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford is expected to announce measures to provide shelter.

A South Auckland Emergency housing provider is concerned that they are unable to keep up with demand for affordable housing.

Monte Cecilia Housing Trust Tenancy Co-ordinator, Elaine Solesio says they have 30 to 40 families on their waiting list.

“In a typical week, we can see up to ten families coming through our doors wanting housing of some kind. Very much an increase. And now as the winter unfolds, we've got overcrowding conditions, we've got families living in garages...it is very cold, windy and drafty, and it's impossible to live,” she says.

Solesio says Māori and Pacific Island whānau living in South and West Auckland are the worst affected.

“A lot of our Māori and Pacific Island families are larger families. I'm talking mum, dad, three to five children. Many of those have sought housing in the private sector- unfortunately they are turned back because of their low income”.

For over 30 years the Monte Cecilia Trust has been providing emergency housing for Auckland's low income families.

Solesio says the government needs to build larger homes.

“For many of our families, we need larger homes, four to five bedrooms in a time where many of these families are sleeping and parked up in vans, in their cars in parks”.

Emergency housing providers such as Monte Cecilia Housing Trust say the demand is likely to increase in the next three months.

“During 2018 what we foresee is many more families coming to us seeking emergency housing, transitional housing”.