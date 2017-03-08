Cake Tin proposed venue for Te Matatini 2019

Te Rūnanganui o Te Atiawa and the Port Nicholson Settlement Trust will propose Te Matatini be held at the Cake Tin in Wellington in 2019.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Atiawa Chairman Kura Moeahu says both organisations will meet with the Wellington Māori Cultural Society, Te Matatini and local iwi to discuss the issue.

The Society is made up of Wellington based kapa haka groups and the region is represented by a number of iwi including Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga, Te Atiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Toa and Taranaki Whānui.

Kura Moeahu says the Cake Tin is an ideal location for the event for various reasons, including close public transport facilities and enough space to cater for thousands of people.

The last time Whanganui-a-Tara hosted the festival was back in 1998 at the Trentham race course in Upper Hutt. The competition back then was formerly known as the Aotearoa Traditional Māori Performing Arts Festival.

The racecourse and Te Whiti park have also been suggested as venues for the event. Meanwhile local councils will also recommend the event be held in their regions. Discussions are ongoing and a decision regarding the venue is expected in due course.