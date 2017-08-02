Café culture goes Māori in Kawakawa

Just across the Road from the famous Hundertwasser mosaic toilets is a very special and unique café that walks the talk when it comes to te reo Māori.

39 Gillies Street Café is a whānau owned business inspired by their Ngāti Hine cultural roots.

The staffs are learning to use their distinctive Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi dialect when meeting and greeting their manuwhiri in the café.



Milne says the theme of the café is, "he reo o te kāinga - the language of home" is what they hope to bring into the whānau café giving their manuwhiri a unique reo Māori experience with health kai options.



He says that, Māori language is one of the main aims of the local community “Koinā tētahi kaupapa nui rawa atu o ngā whānau o ngā hapori maha i konei ko tēnei mea nui ko te reo Māori”.



“Our local stories and our cuisine is an opportunity for our guests to hear our local dialect”

“Mō ō mātau manuhiri, rapua i ngā kai reka, i ngā kōrero reka hoki o te kāinga nei kia rongo ai rātau i te mita o tō tātau reo”



Next month the café will have a new name and Māori language menu to entice the pallet.