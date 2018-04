The last remaining soldier of the 28th Māori Battalion's C Company - Ex-Corporal Epineha Ratapu led Anzac commemorations in Masterton today.

Te Kāea reporter Tema Hemi spent the morning with the 96-year-old veteran and his whānau.

Epineha Ratapu's story will be aired soon on Te Kāea at 5:30pm.