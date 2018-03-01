Buyers warned of fake 24k Magic tickets

By Leah Te Whata , Te Kāea
  • Auckland

Ticket holders are being warned to beware after reports of people being turned away from the Bruno Mars concert in Auckland last night.

For some, being in the crowd at a Bruno Mars concert is a dream come true. But for others, that dream was shattered, realising they'd been scammed after buying fake tickets on the online ticket resale website Viagogo.

"So we just went over to the ticket kiosk and she looked at our tickets and they are invalid. They had been refunded from the company like a week ago."

"The tickets were not valid from the moment we brought them."

Nine year-old Nariah Devereux and his mum travelled from Christchurch to see his favourite singer in action.  His grandparents paid $700 for his tickets which were his Christmas present. He was left in tears after finding out his tickets were fake.

Nariah’s mum, Jess Devereux says, "We're pretty heartbroken, we're very disappointed.  I think we're more worried about our grandparents.  A lot of money, a lot of time and effort has gone in and a big build up."

Luckily for Devereux, his night was rescued by two fellow Bruno Mars fans Alison Brewer and Colin Mathura-Jeffree who gifted him a VIP ticket.

Mathura-Jefree says, "I can't stand there and watch a child cry. This is offensive on every level. Who does that to children? Sick."

The Commerce Commission says they are currently investigating Viagogo and encourage consumers to read their information on ticket reselling on their website before purchasing event tickets.

