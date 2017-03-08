It’s been a busy 12 hours for Auckland Civil Defence, emergency services and other agencies responding to flooding, slips and evacuation needs in the south eastern part of the region.

Several roads remain closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees, specifically in the Kawakawa Bay and Clevedon areas. Emergency services and Auckland Transport are working to assess and clear these roads as quickly as possible, however some areas may be affect for days to come.

The map below shows the extent of the Maraetai, Kawakawa Bay and Clevedon closures.

Debris and flooding will be affecting other local roads and people are urged to drive with extreme care. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Due to heavy flooding, five Auckland regional parks have been closed and park campers have been relocated to higher ground.

Tapapakanga Regional Park – major slips and flooding.

– major slips and flooding. Hunua Ranges Regional Park (including Hunua Falls, Wairoa and Moumoukai valleys) – major slips, limited road access and flooding

(including Hunua Falls, Wairoa and Moumoukai valleys) – major slips, limited road access and flooding Waitawa Regional Park – major slips and flooding

– major slips and flooding Duder Regional Park

Waharau Regional Park

The council’s contact centre has taken more than 150 emergency requests that cover everything from blocked drains and manholes, flooded and blocked watercourses and streams, and rising water levels that could cause harm.

The council has also had more than 50 reports of road flooding in the south and central area and around 20 house flooding incidents reported.

Camp evacuations:

YMCA Camp Adair –upwards of 200 children and adults were earlier evacuated from YMCA Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges.

Hunua Falls Camp – evacuation of around 150 children from Hunua Falls Camp on Falls Road, Hunua is now complete and the children are now at Hunua School awaiting collection for their journey home.

Tapapakanga Regional Park campground – 30 campers have been evacuated to Orere Point where they are being looked after by the local community.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted and the worst weather appears to be over for today. Metservice is expecting further bursts of heavy rain from Friday through to Sunday. This may lead to additional localised flooding, slips and debris on roads.