Bubblegum Dance Crew passionate about World Champs return

One of New Zealand's most successful hip-hop dance studio's, 'The Palace' is sending one of their youngest female crews to the US, to compete at the World Hip-Hop Champs.

Dance Captain, Maiya Smith says, “If you don't have the passion there than there's basically no point in doing it at all."

They run a tight ship in order to compete against the Worlds best.

Current member, Psalm Cowley-Davis says, “We're so excited. It's willingness to commit in order to compete overseas.”

They're a group of 11 dedicated dancers aged between 10 and 13 years of age and wear the name Bubblegum.

“We're wanting to showcase to the world that we have a love for dancing and we have the X-factor.

Hailing from a successful company, stacked with international dancers such as the iconic hip-hop champion, Paris Goebel.

“Paris is such a huge influence on us and she even said that we're looking fit and strong.”

What makes this crew unique is their personal commitment to the kaupapa outside of school.

"We've got three others from Hamilton and we just carpool. We travel six to five times a week."

“The girls feel like my sisters to me and they're basically the only ones that pretty much see most of every day", Smith said.

Each performer had to raise over $6000 to compete in the Hip Hop International (HHI) World Championships in Las Vegas.

"We've done raffles, we also go over New Zealand doing fundraising concerts and we also visit schools and get lots of koha from them."

They hope to improve from their Bronze medal win last year. They depart for the World Champs next Tuesday.