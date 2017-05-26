Brother Love to be honoured at Pacific Music Awards

Renowned Cook Islands music icon, Rahui Vaka, more commonly known as Brother Love, will be presented the Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Vodafone Pacific Music Awards.

Brother Love is best known for his 1996 classic ‘Ruketekete Te Mamae (aka The Roimata Song’). He has been endeared across the Pacific for this song and for his skills as both a vocalist and percussion musician.

Vaka first became known through a string band competition in the early 90s at the famous Banana Court bar in Rarotonga.

His influence encouraged a new sound, which was rawer and stripped-back, reflecting the true sound of the Cook Islands. He has worked with Heimana Music for the last 30 years to promote Cook Island music to the world and off a glimpse of paradise through song.

He has also seen success as a founding member of Sunset Special, as well as performing with The Commodores when they toured Australia and The Herbs during their New Zealand tour.

In 2014, Rahui Vaka was inducted into the Cook Islands Music Hall of Fame. He will now join a prestigious line-up of past recipients for the Lifetime Achievement Award, including Bill Sevesi, The Yandall Sisters, Ardijah and Tigilau Ness.

The awards will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland on 1 June and are now in their 13th year.

Vodafone Pacific Music Awards finalists:

Virgin Australia Best Pacific Female Artist Award:

Aaradhna – Brown Girl

La Coco – Love & Other Things

Olivia Foa’i – ‘Tulou Tagaloa’

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist Award:

KINGS – KINGS EP

Savage – ‘Zooby Doo’

Tommy Nee – Colorblind

Niu FM Best Pacific Urban Artist Award:

KINGS – KINGS EP

SWIDT – SWIDT vs EVERYBODY

Three Houses Down feat. General Fiyah – ‘Love & Affection’

Radio 531pi Best Pacific Group Award:

Flava Best International Pacific Artist Award:

J Boog – Rose Petals

Kylie Auldist – Family Tree

CRSB – Evolution of Love

Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album Award:

Aaradhna – Brown Girl

KINGS – KINGS EP

Unity Pacific – Blackbirder Dread

MAINZ Best Producer Award:

KINGS – KINGS EP (Produced by Kings)

La Coco – Love & Other Things (Produced by Dee Letoa)

SWIDT – SWIDT vs EVERYBODY (Produced by SmokeyGotBeatz)

Tickets to the ceremony will be available through Ticket Direct.