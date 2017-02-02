Brother and sister at centre of P bust

Brother and sister duo Marie and Breize Wereta are part of 20 men and women who were arrested in a major drug bust in the Hawke's Bay area. Police seized significant amounts of methamphetamine, LSD, cannabis and a gun.

Eleven search warrants were executed and $35,000 in cash and an undisclosed but significant amount of methamphetamine and cannabis was also confiscated.

"It's alarming, from our perspective and from the communities as well that we've got so many people here in Hawke's Bay using methamphetamine," says Detective Inspector Mike Foster.

The five-month police Operation Kevlar meant a large group of main methamphetamine suppliers in the Napier and Hastings area have been shut down. Surveillance revealed a constant flow of dozens of people arriving at every day and each house.

"That is a lot of methamphetamine in the community," says Foster, "We do know that the houses that we did search warrants on yesterday are our main ones within in Hawke's Bay so we're confident that we've got a large group of suppliers from Hawkes Bay."

Marie Wereta, aged 50, has previous drug convictions and was sentenced in 2006 for four years for methamphetamine supply and is now facing a number of new drug-related charges alongside her younger brother Breize.

Police say the offenders who range in age from 20-years-old to 50-years-old are not gang related and will face multiple drug related charges.