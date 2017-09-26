The Boys take out the NZ inter-high school spoken word poetry slam comp

Smashing stigmas and speaking truth about youth issues. Jai Selkirk and his group The Boys have taken out the NZ inter-high school spoken word poetry slam competition and will represent NZ on the international stage.

Ngāpuhi teen Jai Selkirk and his group are serving poetic justice on youth issues and Māori identity.

Jai Selkirk (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua) says, "There were a few people at the actual event and just getting my message to them was already crazy enough, like a 100 or so people, and to find out that many more people got to see it on Facebook, I was really overwhelmed."

It was a clean sweep of perfect 10s that saw The Boys from Dilworth School take out the NZ inter high school spoken word poetry slam. Success continues for Selkirk as a video of his individual slam gains more than a million views on social media.

Jai says, "I believe that everyone has something to say that's really important so I was just really lucky to have a competition like Word - The Front Line where I was able to be on stage and be able to tell everyone."

The Boys are set to represent NZ in the second annual Trans-Tasman youth poetry slam and will perform at the Melbourne Spoken Word Prize, one of the largest slams in the Southern Hemisphere.

Nathan Su'a, Kairotarota says, "A few years ago you would never see four boys talking about something they love together but now we're talking about anime and we're going to Australia for it, which is pretty cool."

The South Auckland Poetry Collective and Action Education are now raising funds to help get The Boys across the ditch.