Botany MP Jami-lee Ross has announced he will resign from parliament and from the National Party.

It comes following Simon Bridges' allegation that Ross was the person who leaked his travel expenses.

Ross addressed media this morning at Parliament, for the first time since the release of the PWC report.

Ross alleges that Bridges has breached electoral law several times and will go the Police to report it tomorrow.

Ross says he'll still stand as an independent candidate for Botany.

Read more: