Bones found in Northland laid to rest

Human remains found in an eroding area of sand at a beach in Motukahakaha on Saturday have been laid to rest at Patau urupā in Waimahana Bay.

Police attended the scene that morning and performed an initial scene examination before securing the area.

Local iwi and Heritage New Zealand's regional archaeologists were then engaged to ensure correct processes of all stakeholders were followed.

Early Sunday morning local kaumātua Dave Henare and Archaeologist James Robinson returned to the site. Mr Henare conducted a karakia before the remains were uplifted.

It is believed that the human remains are from a pre-Christian burial and are likely to be several hundred years old.

The complete skeleton appeared to be that of an adult female who passed from natural causes.

Mr Henare confirmed that there have been similar discoveries in the area before.