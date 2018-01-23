Topic: Cricket

BLACKCAPS take out first T20i match

By Te Kāea
  • Wellington

The BLACKCAPS have taken out game one of the T20i series with a 7 wicket win over Pakistan last night at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. 

Ngāpuhi and Tainui player Anaru Kitchen dismissed Umar Amin early.

Kitchen then got a wicket of his own to have Harris Sohail caught out.

Wickets fell regularly, and Pakistan were all out for 105. However, the Black Caps batsmen did not start well, with Martin Guptill, and Glen Phillips returning getting out early.

Colin Munro eventually found his rhythm scoring 49 runs, with Ross Taylor finishing off the match to put the Black Caps up 1-0 in the series.

The next game is in Auckland on Thursday night.

