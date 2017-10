A Black Power lifetime member has illegally built his dream home on Māori land that belongs to the Rohutu trust in Taranaki.

Kevin Moore believes that consent laws should not apply when dealing with Māori land.

New Plymouth district council says, if Moore does not have an approved certificate for the house they may have to demolish the house.

Moore believes he has done nothing wrong and that there is no reason for a person to have consent forms to build a house on Māori land.