Black Ferns capping ceremony

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) are to officially cap all Black Ferns who have played in sanctioned test matches in a series of ceremonies and events which begin tonight at Eden Park.

NZR Chief Executive Officer Steve Tew said the capping project was an important part of recognising the achievements of the world champion Black Ferns.

When attending rugby games or functions, Louisa Wall is usually seen wearing a large jacket similar to the original Blacks Ferns jacket from 1998.

But tonight she will swap the jacket for her favorite dress from Hawai'i, to help celebrate this special evening with many of her closest friends.

Wall says, "We are getting glammed up tonight. We all will be putting on ball gowns and really honoring how special tonight is, its a very different look to rugby jerseys and shorts."

A big focus of tonight's capping ceremony is on the champion 1998 Black Ferns world cup squad.

Wall also says, "It's awesome and actually it's an acknowledgment that 20 years ago we won the first IRB sanctioned women's rugby world cup and that's incredibly special.

After 20 years of success and world cup titles in 1998, 2002, 2006,2010 and in 2017, its the highest winning percentage of any international rugby team.

"I think the opportunities today to be professional athletes through the contracts the rugby union have provided are amazing and they're a good beginning."
















