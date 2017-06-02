Birds on a feather - Artist Beth Te Aroha McGill

Palmerston North based artist Beth Te Aroha McGill of Ngāti Whatua and Ngāti Maniapoto descent has turned her love for native birds into a show of art at the New Zealand Art Show in Wellington.

She paints images of birds on feathers with some pieces selling up to $900, an idea encouraged by her friend. "My girlfriend said to me one time, well you love birds and you love feathers so why don't you try painting on feathers?" she says.

So that's where the idea evolved for McGill she says she wasn't fully convinced with the concept but decided to slowly introduce the artwork at a solo exhibition. "I had mostly canvas work but i thought i would frame three of the [feathers] up, and those three sold and nothing else sold!"

Since then she has never looked back, developing her crafty skill along the way. The delicate canvas makes it a difficult job, taking up to a week to complete a large feather.

She has had numerous exhibitions and participated at five NZ Art shows, some of the detailed art pieces have sold up to $900, generally, she will sell about 20-21 feathers at each show.

NZ Art Show executive director Carla Russell says 12,000 people enter their doors providing gains for both artist and art lovers, "They get their art seen by thousands of people, so some artists actually work all year to be a part of this show and they rely on this show to bring in their income."

Featuring thousands of artworks by hundreds of artists the NZ Art Show represents a broad range of styles and media.

The exhibition will continue throughout the long weekend.