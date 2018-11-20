Topic: Environment

BioHeritage agency's tikanga Māori approach to science

By Mānia Clarke
  • Auckland

The government has announced a further $13.75mil for research to combat the spread of kauri dieback and myrtle rust.  

A single agency named the NZ Biological Heritage National Science Challenge, or BioHeritage Challenge, based on Treaty of Waitangi partnership principles, has been tasked with combating the diseases.

The Māori co-director, Melanie Shadbolt says the agency's approach is to include a "Māori perspective right from the outset, ensuring that research is designed by Māori, with Māori, for Māori.”

The chair of Tauranga-based research group Manaaki Te Awanui, Carlton Bidois, says he’s pleased the national biological heritage agency will distribute research funds.

“Māori must be supported to undergo research including our environmental guardianship methods,” says Bidois.  

Shadbolt says the agency is committed to partnering with Māori to change the way scientific research in New Zealand is undertaken.

“We're committed to principles like whanaungatanga, ensuring that everyone works collectively, that they're not working in silos,” says Shadbolt.

“Manaakitanga, creating safe places for all knowledge, including Māori kaitiaki, rongoā practictioners to be included in research right from the outset.”

Over the next three years, $5mil will be spent on research for myrtle rust and $8.75mil for kauri dieback.

Related stories: Environment

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Your leading source of national and international news from a unique indigenous perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Your leading source of national and international news from a unique indigenous perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Your leading source of national and international news from a unique indigenous perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Your leading source of national and international news from a unique indigenous perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community