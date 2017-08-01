Bilingual literacy programme launched in Flaxmere

The legacy of Māori language expert Materoa Haenga continues to live on through her translations of a new pilot programme called Te Kotuku Literacy Programme, launched today at Irongate Primary School in Flaxmere.

"While it's a reo programme, the twelve booklets are about safety," says police officer Damin Ormsby .

"Safety in the car wearing seat belts so from a police perspective it's wonderful because we don't want people getting injured."

Six hundred books along with 600 puzzles all written in English and translated into Māori have been given to the school as safety resources.

QR codes help the teachers and children with the correct pronunciation of the Māori langauge,

"It's an important component. Te reo is one of our national languages and there is an increasing interest and need for people to speak the language and this is learning for some adults and children," says the principal Fay Wooster.

The books are written by Allan Brown and translated by Materoa Haenga and Rawiri Anaru.

"It's really special to have Materoa have a look over the language and to put her reo into these books for tamariki here of Kahungunu," explains Brown.

"While they're here from years one to eight we hope to provide and develop their self care skills to keep them safe from fires and other dangers."

The literacy programme is a joint partnership between the local Fire Service and New Zealand Police.

It's a first for the Hawke's Bay region with the hopes of rolling out the literacy programme nationwide.