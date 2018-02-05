Behind the scenes with Waitangi paddlers

Every year, waka are transported to Waitangi but the paddlers do a lot more to support the event besides paddling.
Te Kāea's Piripi Taylor visited their camp at Haruru early this morning to give us a glimpse of how the paddlers are preparing.
