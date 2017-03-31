Beatbox artist Hope One shares talent with youth

Hope Haami is at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku today teaching students the art of beat boxing, music creation and self-expression through lyrics.

“Girls can’t beatbox.” This was a comment made by male classmates of Haami back at school. She has gone on to demolish this assumption.

Haami has supported major artists such as T-Pain, Naughty by Nature, Eve & Kid Ink and has shared stages with the likes of George Clinton, Cold Chisel and the Wailers.

Haami starred in this Vicks TV commercial which won Gold & Silver awards and aired in 7 European countries, Australia, New Zealand & The Phillipines.

She is currently in Aotearoa delivering The School of Beatbox Hope Tour workshops through which she will teach and mentor young people.