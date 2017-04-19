BarberCraft winner set for 2017 competition

Self-made barber Peleti Oli from Flaxmere is looking to stand out once again at this year's BarberCraft competition, after taking out the open section last year for his hair patterns.

"I was just going to go and watch but I was like whatever I'll just give it a try see where it gets, so I entered two categories which is the creative and the pattern category, and I won the pattern category," says Oli.

2016 was the inaugural competition and is happening again this year on 20 May, an event designed to showcase the best of what New Zealand has to offer in the barbering world.

"This year I'm going to enter three more categories on top of that," explains Oli, "I'm pretty nervous but I'm going to take a good attitude and just go with it."

He began cutting hair as a young teenager, practicing on friends and family and today runs his own barbershop Somehz Touch Barbers in Hastings.